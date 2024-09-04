Russian forces ensure safe rotation of another batch of IAEA experts — top brass

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Another rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts working at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) has safely taken place thanks to the Russian armed forces, the Defense Ministry reported.

"On September 4, 2024, the Russian armed forces ensured the safe planned rotation of the 22nd mission of IEAE experts at the ZNPP," the statement said.

The ministry pointed out that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi personally supervised the rotation of the agency’s experts, and the Russian side strictly observed the ceasefire on the route of the observers to make this possible.