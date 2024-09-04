Special Rock-2024 CSTO rescue unit drills kick off in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, September 4. /TASS/. Rescue units from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are taking part in drills to practice dealing with the aftermath of a destructive earthquake in Kazakhstan’s Almaty Region, the country’s Emergencies Ministry said.

"In the vicinity of Tamgaly Tas in the Almaty Region, the special exercise Rock-2024 was launched with rescue units from CSTO member states," it said in a statement. According to the agency, the main premise of the drills will be dealing with emergency situations arising as a result of a destructive earthquake in Central Asia. Earlier, on September 2-3, the CSTO rescue units trained on how to deal with natural and man-made emergency situations at their designated training locations.

The testing ground includes a tent camp for participants, a field hospital, a stationary viewing platform and sites for exhibition performances, the ministry noted.