Export potential of Russia’s new Yak-130M light combat jet estimated at 40 planes

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The export potential of Russia’s modernized Yak-130M two-seat advanced jet trainer and light combat aircraft is estimated at 40 planes, with Asian and African countries viewed as potential customers, Russia’s state-run arms exporter Rosoboronexport said.

The modernized aircraft was first unveiled during the Army-2024 defense forum.

"According to Rosoboronexport’s estimates, Yak-130M’s potential foreign sales are estimated at around 40 planes. Asian and African countries are potential customers," the company said on its Telegram channel.

Besides, Rosoboronexport estimates that around 60 Yak-130 planes can be modernized to the Yak-130M version.

General Director of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant Alexander Veprev told TASS on the sidelines of the Army 2024 forum that the prototype upgraded Yak-130M fighter trainer is planned to make the maiden flight in the first half of 2025. The plant has already completed preparation of production facilities for the project and is now manufacturing parts for prototypes.

The press service of the Yakovlev company said the modernization mainly covered the expansion of combat capabilities of the aircraft by installing new onboard equipment and armament systems. The project is targeting the export market in the first instance, and the configuration of the aircraft was shaped with consideration of comments made by current operators of Yak-130 trainers.

The Army 2024 international military and technical forum is taking place from August 12-14 at the Patriot exhibition center. During the event, participants will see, among other things, weapons, military and special equipment. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.