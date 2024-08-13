Yak-130M prototype aircraft to make flight in H1 2025

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. The prototype upgraded Yak-130M fighter trainer is planned to make the maiden flight in the first half of 2025, General Director of the Irkutsk Aviation Plant Alexander Veprev told TASS on the sidelines of the Army 2024 forum.

"We have currently completed preparation of production facilities to make this aircraft at the plant. Parts manufacturing is underway. We plan to assemble the first body as early as by the end of November and the second one in December. The first prototype aircraft will be produced in the first quarter of 2025," Veprev said.

"We plan bringing the first prototype aircraft to the sky in the first half of the next year," he added.

