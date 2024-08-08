Fourteen violations by US-led coalition's aircraft recorded in Syria in past day

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Four pairs of F-15 fighter jets and three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft of the US-led coalition have violated Syria’s airspace 14 times over the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said.

"Fourteen violations of the rules of use of airspace in the Syrian Arab Republic by coalition aircraft have been recorded in the area of al-Tanf in the past day: four pairs of fighters F-15 and three pairs of attack aircraft A-10 Thunderbolt," the release said.

It also said that over the past day, officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties have carried out two humanitarian actions in the Aleppo and Latakia provinces. A total of 8.9 tons of food were distributed.

In addition, patrols were conducted in Raqqa and Hasakeh governorates. No shelling of Syrian government positions by terrorist groups was recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone.