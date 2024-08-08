Rostec provides tanks with new anti-drone protection for Russian army

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Omsk Transport Engineering Plant (Omsktransmash, part of the UVZ concern of Rostec corporation) has handed over to Russian troops a batch of T-80BVM tanks with new anti-drone protection.

"Omsktransmash, an affiliate of our concern UVZ has sent a batch of modernized T-80BVM tanks to the army. The vehicles are equipped with special mesh screens and nets that protect the engine and transmission compartment and the aft part of the turret from shaped grenades, guided missiles and FPV drones," Rostec said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The T-80BVM is the latest version of the T-80 main battle tank manufactured since 1976. Its deliveries to the Russian army began in 2019. It is equipped with a 1,250 hp gas turbine engine (in contrast to many other Russian combat vehicles having diesel power plants) an has a maximum speed of to 70 km/h.