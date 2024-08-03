Russian Battlegroup South repels Ukrainian attack, inflicting roughly 420 enemy casualties

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Units from Russia’s Battlegroup South have successfully repelled a Ukrainian counterattack in the course of the special military operation, Battlegroup Spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS.

"Units from the Battlegroup South have successfully repulsed a counterattack by Ukraine’s 5th Assault Brigade. As a result of active actions, they improved their frontline positions, striking manpower and equipment of Ukraine’s 28th and 54th mechanized brigades near Pereyezdnoye, Verkhnekamenskoye and Konstantinovka," Astafyev said.

Ukrainian forces sustained roughly 420 casualties, he added.

Also, Astafyev continued, Russian artillery and loitering munitions struck an M113 armored personnel carrier, two cars, a counter-battery station and two field ammunition depots.

In counterbattery warfare, Russian troops destroyed a towed FH-70 155mm howitzer, an M777 howitzer, four D-20 152mm guns, two D-30 122mm howitzers, two 105mm howitzers and a Rapira gun.