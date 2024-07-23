Russia’s Yars missile systems conduct maneuvers in Mari El region

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Yars mobile ground-launched missile systems went on combat patrols in the Russian Mari El Region as part of military exercises that seek, among other things, to rehearse countering sabotage by hypothetical enemy, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Servicemen of the Yoshkar-Ola missile unit are carrying out missions including intensive maneuvers on combat patrol routes. Yars missile crews are practicing marches of up to 100 kilometers, spreading out the units, changing their field positions, their engineering equipment, camouflaging efforts and protection in combat. Also strategic missile servicemen are rehearsing ways to counter sabotage and reconnaissance groups," the ministry said in a statement.

Missile units and subunits will practice operations to spread out in forested areas in order to increase stealth. Support units will withdraw special equipment from areas of hypothetical chemical contamination.

Also, anti-sabotage formations will practice maneuvering on far approaches to field positions to occupy a more advantageous position in relation to sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

"Scheduled combat training events allow for the improvement of skills and interoperability of servicemen in formations and military units of the Strategic Missile Forces," the ministry said.