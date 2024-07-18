US to fuel up conflict potential in South Caucasus — MFA about joint drill with Armenia

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The presence of the Americans in the South Caucasus will only fuel up the conflict potential simmering in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing in response to a question about the US-American Eagle Partner 2024 exercise that kicked off in Armenia in mid-July.

"The appearance of the Americans in the South Caucasus, we have already seen this repeatedly in various parts of the world, will only fuel the conflict potential persisting in the region," she said.

"The exercise involves servicemen from the Armenian Armed Forces’ Peacekeeping Brigade, the US Army Europe and Africa and the Kansas National Guard. The drills train stabilization actions between the conflicting parties in the course of peacekeeping tasks. The purpose of the exercise is to enhance the level of interaction between units participating in international peacekeeping missions within the framework of peacekeeping operations, exchange best practices in the field of command and tactical communication, as well as increase the combat readiness of the Armenian unit," the Armenian Defense Ministry reported earlier.