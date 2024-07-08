Railway Troops commission 19 objects on Baikal-Amur Mainline to Russian Railways

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian Railway Troops handed over 19 railway objects to Russian Railways after the reconstruction of a portion of the Baikal-Amur Mainline, Railway Troops Main Directorate Commander Lieutenant General Oleg Kosenkov said.

"In accordance with the decision of the Commander-in-Chief, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and the command of the Minister of Defense, the Railway Troops were tasked with the reconstruction of the Ulak-Fevralsk swath of 339 kilometers. This is the most difficult swath, the troops were ordered to take care of 19 objects: 19 passing loops, 9 double-track insertions, and the nineteenth object is one second track. […] All 19 embankment objects have been completed and handed over to Russian Railways JSC for track laying," Kosenkov said.

He noted that the Railway Troops will soon commence the next stage of works, adding that preparations are already underway.

"We pave roads to new objects. I said we had 19 objects, now we will have 42. If previously, we had to move 7 million cubic meters of soil, the next stage will involve 12 million cubic meters. Our main goal is to build and to complete or goals within the set timeframe. It has been easier already, we have the main track, there are hamlets, there are equipped military towns, so the job will be complete," he added.