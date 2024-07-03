Moscow to expand cooperation with defense ministries of CIS states — defense chief

MINSK, July 3. /TASS/. Moscow is determined to deepen cooperation between military agencies of CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) members in all key areas, Russia’s Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"We are determined to develop and deepen cooperation between defense ministries of CIS states in all key areas," he said at a meeting of the Council of defense ministers of CIS members in Minsk.

The CIS has been demonstrating its commitment to friendship, good-neighborliness and cooperation of member states for more than 30 years, with security issues constantly in the focus of attention of the Council of Defense Ministers, Belousov noted.