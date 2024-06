MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have shot down an unspecified number of unmanned aerial vehicles above the Western Russian region of Smolensk, Governor Vasily Anokhin wrote on Telegram.

"Air defenses responded to an attack of Ukrainian drones over Smolensk and Yartsevo," he said in a statement.

"According to preliminary information, falling fragments caused no damage or casualties on the ground," he added.