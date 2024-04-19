Russia’s defense chief inspects production of tanks, flamethrowers at Siberian enterprise

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected the production of tanks and heavy flamethrower systems at an enterprise in the Omsk Region in West Siberia, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

Defense Minister Shoigu handed down an instruction for the defense enterprise to ramp up the production of T-80BVM tanks, the ministry said.

The enterprise prepared a new batch of tanks for their delivery to the special military operation area in Ukraine, the ministry specified.

"When we began a large-scale program of creating additional protection for tanks, we looked for alloys and technical solutions. We have done all this. Now it is necessary to build up the pace of production," the ministry quoted the defense chief as saying.

The defense enterprise has resolved issues related to the production of high-capacity engines and launched the output of new heavy flamethrower systems, Shoigu said.

Following the results of his trip, Shoigu held a meeting with the enterprise’s management and officials of the Defense, Industry and Trade Ministries and military governance agencies. The defense chief said that the enterprise was implementing the defense procurement plan in full and successfully fulfilling the instructions issued during the previous inspection.

"The enterprise has resolved the issues related to the production and delivery of new high-capacity engines. It has launched the production of new heavy flamethrower systems. It has fulfilled the tasks of providing tanks with extra armor against unmanned aerial vehicles of various categories and additional protection of sighting systems," Shoigu said.

The defense enterprise boosted the output of TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems by 150% last year, the ministry reported.

The defense enterprise has boosted the output of heavy flamethrower systems by expanding its production capacities, switching to round-the-clock operation and increasing the size of its workforce, the ministry specified.