Onyx missile to considerably increase range

REUTOV /Moscow region/, January 26. /TASS/. NPO Mashinostroyeniya of the Tactical Missiles Corporation is working to increase the range of supersonic Onyx cruise missile, CEO and Chief Designer of the enterprise Alexander Leonov told reporters.

"We have prospects to develop Onyx, in particular, considerably increase the range," he said but refused to elaborate.

Onyx has a range of 300 km.

Russian warships, submarines and Bastion coastal complexes are armed with Onyx missiles. They were engaged to strike at terrorist targets in Syria and are now used in the special military operation in Ukraine.