Finland’s unfounded troop amassment at border with Russia may cause tension, warns Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Finland’s activity to strengthen its border with Russia is unfounded as Moscow poses no threat to its neighbor, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Such activity, on the contrary, creates a threat to Russia and may lead to tension, the Russian presidential spokesman warned.

"There is no conflict as such. No one and nothing threatens Finland and in this case this is certainly an absolutely excessive measure of ensuring border security because there is no threat there and in reality there is no tension," the Kremlin press secretary told reporters, commenting on Finland’s activity to bolster its border protection with the help of Poland.

"This is an absolutely unprovoked and unfounded concentration of armed units at the border with Russia," Peskov stressed.

As the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out, "tension may emerge precisely in the course of amassing additional units at the border."

"The Finns should be well aware that for us this will pose a threat of boosting the amassment of military units at our borders," the Kremlin spokesman explained.

"This is how we see it," Peskov said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier on Wednesday that Russia received a note from Finland on November 29 on its decision to shut down the last operational border checkpoint from November 30. Meanwhile, some media outlets reported that Poland planned to send troops to Finland to help protect its border.