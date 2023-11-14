Russian drone team destroyed nine Ukrainian tanks from October 24

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. The Russian rapid response drone team BOBR destroyed nine Ukrainian tanks, twenty-two other vehicles and about a hundred servicemen since October 24, the team commander told TASS in an interview.

"Weather conditions provide the adversary with the last chance to execute an offensive before climate worsening, and that’s why they stubbornly advance against us and widely use the materiel. As soon as the break-up season comes, it will not be possible to use vehicles. Meanwhile, they fail in any case because our military destroy them. Since October 24, when proactive operations started in our areas, BOBR crews alone destroyed four Leopard tanks and five tanks of the Soviet production, three Bradley fighting vehicles, two M-113 armored personnel carriers, four HMMWV armored combat vehicles produced in the US, a Husky armored combat vehicle, twelve pickup trucks and about 100 Nazis, including an ATGM crew," the commander noted.

It was reported earlier that the BOBR team is performing missions in the Zaporozhye area. The team started active participation in the special military operation in Ukraine in September 2022.