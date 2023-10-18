Nuclear tests may resume under certain circumstances — Russian envoy in Vienna

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. The resumption of nuclear tests will be possible under certain circumstances, but it would be a negative step for maintaining world stability, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov has, said.

"Never say never. The tests may resume under certain circumstances," he acknowledged in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"In my opinion, this would be a negative development for the modern world and for maintaining stability. We already have more than enough turbulence in international relations. Another powerful factor would be strongly undesirable," he said when asked about the possibility of resuming nuclear tests in the foreseeable future.

Ulyanov recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that "Russia will not be the first to resume nuclear tests," but if Washington does so, Moscow, too, will apparently "have to follow this path."

"This is the most correct position. I know that in our society and in political science circles there have been frequent calls for the resumption of nuclear tests. Generally speaking, this is a competence of the president, the commander-in-chief. He makes all such decisions," Ulyanov pointed out. "I can merely say that I am not sure that this will have a strong impact on the NATO members, while friendly countries will be upset, let's say, if Russia is the first to resume nuclear testing due to any circumstances. This is probably a circumstance we should also keep in mind."