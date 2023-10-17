Russia’s defense chief chairs meeting to discuss increasing howitzer, MLRS production

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has held a meeting to discuss boosting the production of artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) amid the special military operation.

"Russia’s Defense Minister, Army General Sergey Shoigu, chaired a meeting at the National Defense Management Center to discuss supplies of and prospects for the development of artillery systems and multiple rocket launchers. At the meeting, the Russian defense chief noted the significance of efforts to promptly manufacture howitzers and related ammunition," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Also, Shoigu urged efforts to shorten delivery times to troops. "The Russian government has granted the defense industry the right to use all reserves, including mobilization capacities," he said.