Defense firm delivers new batch of T-90M, T-72B3M tanks to Russian troops

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) delivered a new batch of T-90M Proryv and T-72B3M main battle tanks enhanced with extra armor to Russian troops, the Uralvagonzavod press office reported on Wednesday.

"Uralvagonzavod delivered a new batch of armor to troops. The Russian Armed Forces received T-90M Proryv and T-72B3M tanks with extra armor from tank manufacturers," the press office reported.

As Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said, T-72B3M and T-90M main battle tanks are the most needed armor and have proven their worth in the area of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

"I would like to highlight the work of the enterprise’s designers and engineers who continue improving the armor taking into account the experience of its combat employment. Precisely this work helps our military successfully accomplish all of their assigned objectives," the Uralvagonzavod press office quoted Manturov as saying.

T-72B3M and T-90M Proryv main battle tanks

The upgraded T-72B3M tank features new protection that considerably enhances its survivability and the efficiency of employing this armor both in a combined arms battle and in a combat environment with the massive use of anti-tank weapons.

The upgraded T-72B3 tank is also outfitted with a new fire control system that features an automatic process of preparations for fire and considerably raises fire accuracy. The tank is equipped with a 1,000 hp high-power engine.

The T-72B3M is an upgraded version of the T-72B3 tank that has received a new sight system with a digital display and a rear view video camera. The tank’s armor has been reinforced with Relikt reactive armor side plates. The tank has also received a new 125mm cannon with the enhanced barrel life, a new R-168-25U-2 Akveduk ultra-short-wave radio station, new fire-fighting equipment and a Sosna-U multi-channel gunner sight.

The T-90M Proryv is the most advanced armored vehicle in the family of T-90 main battle tanks and most of all fit for modern warfare thanks to its all-round armor protection, top-notch all-weather highly automated fire control and enhanced survivability.

The tank has received a fundamentally new turret differing from the serial-produced combat module and a more powerful 1,130 hp engine. The Proryv is outfitted with a 125mm tank cannon that can fire new powerful munitions and also missiles capable of wiping out enemy tanks from a range of 5 km.

The new multichannel sight enables the tank to employ its armaments at any time of the day or night. In addition, the option of exchanging data with other combat vehicles in real time has been one of the upgraded tank’s major advantages.