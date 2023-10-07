First mass-produced Sarmat missiles to be deployed to combat duty soon – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Sarmat, the first serial intercontinental ballistic missiles produced by Krasmash, will be deployed to combat duty in the near future, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"At the moment, the enterprise is making the first mass-produced missiles, which will be deployed to combat duty in the near future," the ministry said.

In turn, General Director of Krasmash Alexander Gavrilov reported on the growth of production capacity. "General Director of Krasmash reported on the expansion of the enterprise's production capacity, equipping it with modern technological equipment and the imminent commissioning of a new production building for mechanical processing with an area of 18,000 square meters for 300 workplaces, equipped to the most modern standards," the Defense Ministry said.

On October 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary meeting of the Valdai international discussion club that Russia will soon move to mass production and deployment of the Sarmat strategic missile system.