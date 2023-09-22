Russia’s Aerospace Force obtains another A-50U early warning and control aircraft

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Rostec State Corporation has handed over to the Russian Aerospace Force an upgraded A-50U early warning and control aircraft system (NATO reporting name Mainstay).

"The holding company Roselektronika and the United Aircraft Corporation (both are part of the state corporation Rostec) have provided for the Armed Forces another upgraded airborne long-range radar surveillance and guidance system A-50U. The aircraft can detect new types of aircraft. Also, it is capable of simultaneously tracking a larger number of targets and guided fighters than its predecessor. The use of modern equipment has reduced the weight of the aircraft and increased the plane's range and time in the air while performing combat missions," the Rostec press-service said in a news release.

The plane boasts new electronics with greater performance parameters and speed, which allows to increase the capabilities of functional software. The aircraft uses new LCD monitors of greater size and resolution, which increase the efficiency of the radar display system. Improved ergonomics will reduce the crew’s fatigue. The A-50U also has a new piloting and navigation system.

The A-50U airborne long-range radar surveillance and guidance system is an aircraft crucial to modern combat operations. The new equipment increases the speed and range of detection of air, land and sea targets and the effectiveness of countering the enemy. The aircraft has been upgraded within the framework of the program envisaged by the state defense order, Rostec stressed.

The A-50U aircraft is an upgraded version of the A-50 produced by the Vega Concern (part of Rostec's Roselektronika holding) and Beriev Taganrog Aviation Scientific-Technical Complex (part of the United Aircraft Corporation). The aircraft is designed for detecting, tracking and identifying air and large land and sea targets, providing information about them to command centers, and guiding fighters to air targets and front-line aircraft to land and sea targets.