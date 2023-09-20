Tornado-S MLRS achieves 100% accuracy with advanced munitions — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Tornado-S multiple rocket launch system may be expected to perform with 100% accuracy, if the latest types of ammunition are used, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Tornado-S MLRS crews make high accuracy strikes on key military facilities of the enemy. Guided rockets destroy strongholds on the frontline, sites of unloading equipment, ammunition and fuel, warehouses and camouflaged command centers. The accuracy rate of strikes with the advanced types of ammunition reaches 100%. It is not surprising that the enemy's reconnaissance has been continuously but ineffectively trying to spot the launch positions, as well as shelters," the news release reads.

In order to minimize the risk of detection the missile crews in the zone of the special military operation constantly change deployment sites. Each launch position is used only once. The launchers have just several minutes to take a position, fire the missiles and leave. Several different shelters are used during one day.

"The Tornado-S has inherited all the very best features of its predecessor, such as reliability and cross-country capacity. In many other respects it is a fundamentally different vehicle. In fact, it's a firing computer. The launcher is capable of calculating the trajectory and setting the course for self-guided rockets. Remote control allows the personnel to operate the launcher at a distance of several dozen meters, where the crews are most safe. Launches can also be carried out from the vehicle’s cabin," the news release says.

The Tornado-S multiple rocket launch system is designed to destroy individual and area targets. It is used both in defensive and offensive operations. Each projectile fired by this MLRS can have its own flight task and use the GLONASS navigation system.