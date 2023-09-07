Russia continues to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus — senior diplomat

BISHKEK, September 7. /TASS/. Work on the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus continues in accordance with the set schedule, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The deployment of [Russian] tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is being carried out in accordance with the schedule that the Russian president mentioned. Several stages have now been completed in terms of creating the relevant infrastructure, re-equipping the relevant carriers," he told reporters on the sidelines of the regional seminar Strengthening the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Regime. "This work is continuing," the senior diplomat pointed out.

Ryabkov refrained from further commenting on the nature of the preparations being made and the deadlines for completing the assigned tasks, citing the lack of relevant instructions. "If the leadership deems it possible and appropriate to present details of what is happening, it will be done. As of today, I have nothing to add to what has been previously announced on this issue," the diplomat concluded.