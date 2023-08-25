Belarusian missile crews practice operation of Iskander missiles carrying special warheads

MINSK, August 25. /TASS/. A unit of the Belarusian Missile Force, armed with Iskander-M tactical missile systems, is practicing the tasks of carrying out strikes with missiles carrying special warheads, the Defense Ministry has said.

"At a range near Osipovichi, fire control instruction of servicemen from a missile brigade is in progress. The emphasis is on the cohesion of crews. A unit of missile forces armed with the Iskander-M tactical systems and a unit of Tochka tactical systems are taking part in the training. In the course of the exercises, preparations for and conduct of combat operations as well as the fulfillment of training and combat tasks for the preparation and delivery of missile strikes with both conventional and special warheads are being practiced," the news release says.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that at Minsk’s request, Moscow would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, similar to what the United States had long been doing on the territory of its allies. Moscow has already provided Minsk with Iskander tactical missile systems capable of carrying nuclear weapons and has helped Minsk to re-equip its planes to carry specialized weapons. Missile crews and pilots have undergone training in Russia. On June 16, Putin said that the first Russian nuclear warheads had already been delivered to Belarus and the entire batch would be deployed by the end of the year. On June 23, Lukashenko said that a larger part of warheads was already in Belarus.