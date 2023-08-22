Iran unveils new drone, Mohajer 10, with flight range of 2,000 km

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Iran has unveiled a new drone called the Mohajer 10 that has an operational range of at least 2,000 kilometers, the Fars news agency reported.

The new drone was unveiled at an exhibition of the latest achievements of the country's defense industry in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the report said. The Mohajer 10 can fly for as much as 24 hours and rise to an altitude of 7 kilometers.

The new unmanned aerial vehicle can fly at speeds of up to 210 km/h and carry all types of ammunition and bombs. The Mohajer 10 can carry up to 450 liters of fuel and a take on a payload of up to 300 kilograms. In addition, the new UAV model is equipped with reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems.

Iran unveiled various drones and electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment as part of the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum outside Moscow that took place from August 14 to 20. For example, on display were such drones as the Arash, Ababil-5, Karrar and Shahin, as well as the Hunter-2 electronic warfare system.