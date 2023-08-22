Russia to improve Armata tank based on its use in special op — source

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s advanced T-14 Armata tank will be improved based on the results of its use during the special military operation in Ukraine, a defense industry source has told TASS.

"The Armata tank was used several times in the zone of hostilities in Ukraine. Based on the results of its use in the special military operation, the vehicle is now being fine-tuned," the source said without elaborating on what exactly will be changed.

According to an earlier report by TASS, Russia’s battlegroup South used several tanks in its zone of responsibility. The goal was to assess the tank’s performance in a real battle. After that, the tanks were withdrawn from the frontline.

About the tank

The T-14 Armata-platform-based tank developed by the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer was unveiled to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day Parade on May 9, 2015. In 2019, the Armata tank underwent preliminary tests.

The new combat vehicle fundamentally differs from its predecessors. As its main advantage, it features an unmanned turret while its crew is located in an isolated armored capsule in the tank’s hull to operate armaments remotely, which helps substantially boost the crew’s survivability in combat.