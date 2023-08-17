Russia to double Tu-95 strategic bomber’s combat power this year, says government official

SAMARA, August 17. /TASS/. The combat power of Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers will be doubled this year, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Oleg Bocharov said on Thursday.

The government official made this statement during his visit to the UEC-Kuznetsov aircraft engine enterprise in Samara in the Volga area.

"Through the technical and technological potential of the Kuznetsov enterprise, we ensure practically the entire output under the defense procurement plan. This year, the combat power of our strategic bombers will be raised twofold under the T-95 program this year thanks to the Kuznetsov enterprise," he said.

The deputy minister also highlighted the production of Tu-160M strategic bombers.

"Of course, NK-32 engines of the second series are also produced here. And we already see the reliability of this series and the long-term programs supervised by the Russian government have been carried through," he added.

The UEC-Kuznetsov is one of the oldest enterprises and was a leader in developing engines for strategic aviation during the Soviet period, the deputy minister said.

"This enterprise has actually turned Samara into an aviation cluster," he said.

On his part, UEC (United Engine Corporation) Head Vadim Badekha said that engines developed at the Kuznetsov enterprise helped create and develop Russian strategic long-range aviation as a pillar of Russia’s strategic stability.

"Of course, both cosmonautics and long-range aviation do not stand idle. We must not lag behind our competitors and I can confidently say that we are on a par with them with regard to the products rolled out by the Kuznetsov enterprise. Today Russia’s most advanced strategic missile-carrying bombers are equipped with the latest, best, most powerful and effective engines that are produced at the Kuznetsov enterprise," the UEC head said.