Russia’s Igla-S, Verba MANPADS attract great attention worldwide — official

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russian-made Igla-S and Verba man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) are attracting a great deal of attention worldwide, Rosoboronexport’s head Alexander Mikheyev told TASS on the sidelines of the Army-2023 forum.

"Russian air defense systems are now holding the top slots in all segments of the global market," he said. "Long-range S-400 Triumf and Antey-4000 are effective against large targets; S-350E Vityaz, Viking and Buk protect military and civilian objects in the medium range, while systems like Pantsir and Tor - in the short range. Moreover, Verba and Igla-S MANPADS are also attracting a great deal of attention worldwide," he said.

Mikheyev added that Almaz-Antey Group and the High Precision Systems (a holding company within the Russian state-owned Rostec group) manufacture the entire range of air defense systems. Rosoboronexport offers such systems for various ranges and different tasks, he said.

