Russian combat aircraft down Ukrainian Mi-8 military helicopter in DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian combat aircraft shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter near the settlement of Brusovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 458 Ukrainian warplanes, 246 military helicopters, 5,708 unmanned aerial vehicles, 429 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,274 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,144 multiple rocket launchers, 5,862 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,207 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the general reported.