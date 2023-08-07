Belarusian brigade to carry out exercise in Grodno Region — Defense Ministry

MINSK, August 7. /TASS/. A command and staff exercise of the 6th Mechanized Brigade of the Belarusian Armed Forces is beginning at the Gozhsky training range and parts of the Grodno Region, the Belarusian Defense Ministry has said.

"During the exercise control and command of army units in combat will be practiced. The experience of the special military operation was actively used in preparations for the drills," the Defense Ministry said.

In particular, the exercise will use the experience of the "extensive use of unmanned aerial vehicles, close interaction by tank and mechanized infantry units with other arms and services." Also, the troops will practice tactical medicine skills, including the evacuation of wounded soldiers, Belarusian Defense Ministry said.