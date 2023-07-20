Poland’s hostility requires extra attention from Russia, Belarus — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Poland’s hostile attitudes require more attention to ensuring the security of Russia and Belarus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Poland’s hostility toward Belarus and the Russian Federation certainly requires extra attention," Peskov told reporters, commenting on reports about Poland deploying military brigades to its eastern border.

This Polish move "raises concern," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

Also, he said, Moscow and Minsk are currently working on a security concept for their Union State.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced efforts to draft such a document. According to him, the concept will be designed to reflect the essential tasks facing cooperation between Moscow and Minsk in the context of rising tensions at their borders, as well as the sanctions and information war being waged against the two countries. Peskov has said that the previous parameters of the security concept are no longer relevant because the external situation has changed drastically and new threats have emerged. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that adopting the Union State’s security concept would contribute to strengthening further the two countries’ mutual security guarantees.