Belarusian forces to exchange experience with Wagner fighters when they come to country

MINSK, July 11. /TASS/. Belarusian forces plan to exchange experience with representatives of the private military company Wagner when they arrive in the country, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Upon arrival of representatives of PMC Wagner and their deployment at the training grounds for training and mutual exchange of experience, it is planned to pay special attention to the techniques and methods of combat operations used by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus," the statement said.

During a meeting with foreign and Belarusian reporters on June 6, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk had offered several former military garrisons from Soviet times, including near Osipovichy, to accommodate Wagner fighters. The Belarusian president said that the leaders of PMC Wagner have "a different vision of their deployment," although he had told them that "one should live in civilized conditions, especially in Belarus." Lukashenko also said that the deployment in Belarus of Wagner troops, which were still in Russia, had not been finalized yet, as "it depends on the leadership of the Russian Federation."