Russia unveils cutting-edge kamikaze drone — producer

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The unmanned aviation design bureau has developed a portable, tube-launched aircraft-type kamikaze drone called the Vector-120, the entity told TASS.

"Engineering efforts and pilot production of individual units of the Vector-120 loitering munition are underway now," the design bureau said. "We plan to enter the flight test phase as early as 2024. The device will be launched from a disposable launch tube in the serviceman’s gear," it noted.

The item will be able to carry a payload in the form of a 220-250 gram warhead. "This is quite enough to surpass the destructive effect of RGD-5 or F-1 grenades or compete with the RPG-7 grenade launcher round," the design bureau noted.

Similar mechanisms are used in the US’ Switchblade tactical loitering munition, the developer said. However, in contrast to the US product, the Vector-120 can start from any position. "The item can be launched without visible smoke, fly to a certain distance from the launcher, unfold its wings and carry out the flight mission," the company added.