Amphibious ship Ivan Gren, corvette Stoyky to take part in Main Naval Parade

KRONSHTADT, June 23. /TASS/. The amphibious landing ship Ivan Gren, currently involved in the International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS-2023), will take part in the Main Naval Parade, the ship's commander, Captain 2nd class Andrey Zh has said.

"We will take part in the Main Naval Parade this year. Last year we also participated in the static part at Kronshtadt along with nuclear submarines and the sailing ship Sedov. This year we will take part in the dynamic part," said the ship’s commander.

The executive officer of the corvette Stoyky said their crew would also take part in the parade.

"Of course. We participate in it every year. Here in Kronshtadt," he said in response to a question.

The main naval parade usually takes place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on Navy Day.

The large amphibious landing ship of the Northern Fleet Ivan Gren and ships of the Baltic Fleet - the corvette Stoyky, the small missile ships Serpukhov and Sovetsk are open to visitors at the 11th International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS-2023).

IMDS-2023

The IMDS-2023 is running in Kronshtadt on June 21-25. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is its organizer. For the first time ever, the Museum of Naval Glory and the Congressional and Exhibition Center on the territory of tourist and recreational cluster Fort Island have become the event’s venue. The exposition of shipbuilding enterprises has brought together over 250 leading Russian and foreign participants. TASS is a strategic media partner of the IMDS-2023.