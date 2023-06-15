Russia, Algeria to hold joint military drills, maneuvers — declaration

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia and Algeria are set to deepen military cooperation, including the plans to conduct joint drills and maneuvers, according to the declaration signed by Russian and Algerian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday.

"Bolstering interaction in the field of the defense industry and technologies, in particular, through broader partnership in transferring technologies and developing production (joint production), conducting joint drills and maneuvers and army games" are among priorities for bilateral cooperation, the declaration says.

The sides intend to actively use the mechanism of the joint Russian-Algerian inter-governmental commission for military-technical cooperation to build up interaction in this sphere in the long-term perspective, the document says.

Moscow and Algiers will also encourage research in the military sphere and strengthen cooperation in military personnel training, in particular, in the field of strategic studies and military sciences, the declaration reads.