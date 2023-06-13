Bradley fighting vehicles, Leopard tanks ‘burn nicely’ — Putin

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) and German-made Leopard main battle tanks "burn nicely," just as Russia has expected, Russian President Vladimir Putin told military correspondents on Tuesday.

"They burn nicely, as we expected, be it Bradleys or Leopards, yes," the Russian leader said. "Ammunition detonates inside, and pieces fly off in different directions."

Putin added that the Russian forces destroy not only NATO-made equipment, but also Soviet-made vehicles and weapons.

"I would say that 25-30% of the equipment that had been supplied has already been destroyed," the president said.