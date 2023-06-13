Russian artillery crews destroy Ukrainian ammo depot, outpost in DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Artillery crews of Russia’s Battlegroup South wiped out a Ukrainian ammunition depot and an outpost of the 110th separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Battlegroup Spokesman Vadim Astafyev reported.

"The battlegroup’s artillery eliminated an ammo depot near the locality of Krasnoye, a platoon outpost of Ukraine’s 110th separate mechanized brigade in Maryinka, and an enemy infantry group near Grigorovka," Astafyev said in a video posted on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, the battlegroup’s units also repelled the enemy's attempts to conduct a reconnaissance battle near Novosyolovka, Yakovlevka, Razdolovka and Krasnoye.

In addition, Tornado-S MLRS crews of the artillery unit of the southern battlegroup struck Ukrainian manpower near Zvanovka.