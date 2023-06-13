Admiral Nakhimov battlecruiser to undergo trials in September — source

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Russian heavy nuclear-powered missile battlecruiser Admiral Nakhimov will go through trials in September 2023 after the repair and the upgrade at the Sevmash shipyard, a source close to the Russian Navy told TASS.

"The Admiral Nakhimov battlecruiser will undergo sea trials in this September after the repair and upgrade at the shipyard," the source said.

The battlecruiser is expected to return to the operational status in the Russian Navy closer to the end of 2024, the source added.

TASS has no official confirmation for such information.