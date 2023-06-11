Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area, top brass reports

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporozhye area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, three enemy attacks towards the settlements of Novodanilovka, Malaya Tokmachka and Novopokrovka in the Zaporozhye Region were repelled in the past 24 hours by decisive and professional actions of defending units, aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East," the spokesman said.

Near the settlement of Lukyanovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian forces inflicted damage on an armored column of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault brigade advancing in the southern direction, the general reported.