Russian forces repulse all Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area – top brass

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces made several attempts to advance in the Zaporozhye area in the past 24 hours, but all their attacks were repelled by Russian troops, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

According to Konashenkov, over the past 24 hours, two enemy attacks, carried out by up to a battalion reinforced with tanks, were repulsed near Yablonevoye and Novopokrovka in the Zaporozhye Region. Two columns of enemy armored vehicles were hit near Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region.

"At the Vremevka protrusion, the enemy mounted three failed attacks, each with the force of up to a motorized infantry company, in the areas of Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Storozhevoye and Neskuchnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Battlegroup East units’ courageous and decisive actions repelled all the enemy attacks," Konashenkov said.