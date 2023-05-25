Russian defense chief Shoigu sees West waging undeclared war on Russia, Belarus

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A Western-led undeclared war is being waged against Moscow and Minsk, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, on Thursday.

"Today, we are being confronted by the collective West, which, in effect, is waging an undeclared war on our countries," Shoigu said.

According to him, NATO’s military activities "have been most aggressive of late."

"A number of measures to enhance the combat readiness of the [North Atlantic] Alliance’s Joint Armed Forces in Eastern Europe is currently being implemented. Extra troops and military infrastructure are being deployed there, and combat training and reconnaissance activities have intensified near the border of the [Russia-Belarus] Union State," Shoigu said.