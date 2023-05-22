Russian forces strike Ukrainian ammo, aircraft at Dnieper airfield by precision weapons

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian forces struck the Ukrainian army’s ammunition, armament and aircraft at the Dnieper airfield by precision weapons over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"At night, Russian forces delivered a multiple strike by airborne long-range precision weapons against facilities at the Dnieper airfield. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were destroyed. The strike wiped out armament and ammunition hangars, aviation equipment and a technical site for preparing missiles," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize three Ukrainian subversive groups in Kharkov Region

Russian forces neutralized three Ukrainian subversive groups in the Kharkov Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the areas of the settlements of Timkovka, Ivanovka and Kislovka in the Kharkov Region, the activity of three Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

In the Kupyansk direction, air strikes, artillery fire and active operations by Russia’s western battlegroup inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Masyutovka, Sinkovka, Kotlyarovka and Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region, the general specified.

"The enemy’s losses in the past 24 hours amounted to 50 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer. In addition, an ammunition depot of the 103rd territorial defense brigade was destroyed near the settlement of Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces eliminate 55 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrowers struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 55 enemy troops and two armored vehicles over the past day, he said.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, operational/tactical and army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems from the battlegroup Center struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

As many as 55 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and also Msta-B and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours, the general specified.

Russian forces destroy 270 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 270 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, as many as 270 Ukrainian troops, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of active operations by units of the southern battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 150 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed over 150 Ukrainian troops in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aircraft and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup East struck the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Marfopol, Malaya Tokmachka and Nesteryanka in the Zaporozhye Region, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to over 150 Ukrainian personnel, two pickup trucks, and also two D-30 howitzers," the general reported.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depot in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed over 20 Ukrainian troops and an ammunition depot in the Kherson area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, over 20 Ukrainian personnel, four motor vehicles, a Giatsint-B cannon and a Msta-B howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

In the area of the settlement of Stanislav in the Kherson Region, Russian troops obliterated an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 123rd territorial defense brigade," the general reported.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammo depot in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces neutralized a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group near the settlement of Novodonetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general added.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter, intercept five HIMARS rockets

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter in the Donetsk People’s Republic and intercepted five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter near the settlement of Lozovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. During the last 24-hour period, they also intercepted five rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 17 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Kremenets, Peski, Aleksandrovka and Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Sladkaya Balka and Marfopol in the Zaporozhye Region, Sergeyevka and Lyubimovka in the Kherson Region, the general added.

Russian forces strike 98 Ukrainian artillery units in past day

Russian forces struck 98 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 98 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 107 areas," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 428 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 235 helicopters, 4,262 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 anti-aircraft missile systems, 9,257 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,100 multiple rocket launchers, 4,881 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,379 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.