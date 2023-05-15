Russia to unveil Bespoke Gun high-precision rifles at Minsk arms show

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport will unveil Bespoke Gun high-precision rifles at the MILEX 2023 arms show in Minsk, the company’s press office announced on Monday.

"Among the most advanced models of Ground Forces equipment featured at the exhibition, Rosoboronexport presents the T-90MS main battle tank, the BTR-82A armored personnel carrier, the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system and the Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system, and also the Taifun K-53949 and Taifun-VDV armored vehicles and a Linza protected ambulance vehicle," the press office said in a statement.

Among the new high-precision products, Rosoboronexport will offer the Phantom and Raptor rifles of the Russian brand Bespoke Gun. The company also promotes its ORSIS and Lobaev rifles on the world market, it said.

Rosoboronexport will also present state-of-the-art models of air materiel, including the Il-76MD-90A military transport aircraft, the Su-35 multirole super-maneuverable fighter, the Mi-17V-5 military transport helicopter and the Mi-35M transport/attack helicopter, as well as upgraded versions of the Mi-28NE and Ka-52 attack helicopters, the press office said.

Russia will also feature the Viking surface-to-air missile system, the Tor-M2KM and Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems at the Minsk arms show, it said.

The MILEX 2023 arms show will run in Minsk on May 17-20. Overall, the Russian exposition will feature over 150 military products.