Syrian armed groups want to accuse Russian forces of attacking civilians

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Syrian militant groups from the Idlib de-escalation zone are plotting a provocation to accuse Russian and Syrian servicemen of using weapons against the civilian population, the deputy head of the Russian reconciliation center said on Thursday.

"According to information received by the Russian reconciliation center from residents of the Idlib de-escalation zone, field commanders from illegal armed groups are readying provocations aimed at accusing the armed forces of Syria and Russia of unjustified use of weapons against the civilian population in the town of Deir Sunbul (26 kilometers south of Idlib)," said Oleg Gurinov, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria.

The Russian official called upon the commanding officers of the illegal armed groups to refrain from provocations and join the reconciliation process.