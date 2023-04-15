Russian units uncover Ukrainian artillery positions with Penicillin reconnaissance complex

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Battlegroup Center troops in the course of counter-battery warfare used the Penicillin reconnaissance complex to uncover artillery positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Krasny Liman direction, spokesman for the battlegroup Alexander Savchuk told TASS on Saturday.

"In the course of counter-battery warfare in the Krasny Liman direction, the Penicillin artillery reconnaissance complex of the Battlegroup Center uncovered enemy artillery positions, which were destroyed by gunfire," he said.

According to Savchuk, the Tor-M1 antiaircraft missile system detected and destroyed drones belonging to the Ukrainian military.