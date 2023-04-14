Russian flamethrower systems hit Ukraine’s strongholds in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian army’s group of forces Center has hit the Ukrainian army’s strongholds in the Krasny Liman area with the TOS-1 Solntsepyok flamethrower systems, the group’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk has said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, crews of the heavy flamethrower systems TOS-1A Solntsepyok hit the Ukrainian nationalists’ strongholds," he said.

Tactical aircraft eliminated temporary deployment sites and one pontoon bridge.

"Air defense systems have detected and destroyed Ukraine’s unmanned aerial vehicles of the Leleka-100 type," Savchuk added.

At the Nevskoye and Chervonopopovka sections of the frontline, ground reconnaissance exposed a redeployment of personnel and equipment of the 66th Mechanized Brigade and the 25th Airborne Brigade of the Ukrainian army.

"The identified targets were destroyed by the group Center’s artillery fire," Savchuk said.

At the Chervona Dibrovka section, air reconnaissance spotted assault groups of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade and the 58th Mechanized Infantry Brigade.

"As a result of air strikes, the enemy sustained losses and was dispersed into a wooded area," Savchuk said.