Pacific Fleet to undertake combat training missions towards end of drills — top brass

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The forces of the Pacific Fleet will conduct combat training missions at the final stage of its snap combat readiness check, Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov said on Friday.

According to him, at the third stage it is planned "to work on practical combat training activities in accordance with the decisions made on the use of fleet forces and action plans."

According to Gerasimov, at the first stage of the snap combat readiness check the Russian Pacific Fleet will practice being put on full combat alert. "At the first stage, the Pacific Fleet will carry out activities to be put on full combat alert. Military authorities will take decisions on the current situation and plan practical activities. They will simultaneously prepare forces for control drills and combat exercises," he said.

Gerasimov added that the commanders of the control groups should pay special attention to checking the readiness of the troops on duty.