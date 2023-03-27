China wants to minimize risk of nuclear war

BEIJING, March 27. /TASS/. China calls for reducing the risk of conflict between nuclear powers, reiterating that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning told a briefing on Monday.

"Last January, the leaders of the five nuclear-weapon states issued a joint statement that a nuclear war should not be started, that it cannot be won. They stressed that the strategic risks of a military conflict between nuclear-weapon states should be reduced," Mao Ning said.

On Saturday, March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would station its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus at the request of the Belarusian side, just as the US has long been doing on the territory of its allies. Moscow has already handed over Iskander missile systems to Belarus, which can be used to launch nuclear weapons. According to the Russian leader, the construction of a storage facility for tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory ends on July 1.