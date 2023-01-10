Belgorod submarine completes throw tests of Poseidon torpedo model — source

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The crew of the Belgorod special purpose nuclear submarine has completed a series of throw tests of the Poseidon torpedo mass-dimensional model, a source close to the Defense Ministry told TASS.

"The Belgorod submarine has completed a series of throw tests of the Poseidon mass-dimensional model," the source said.

According to the source, the tests "aimed to test the Poseidon launch system, and this goal has been achieved."

"Throw tests of the Poseidon supertorpedo were carried out to clarify the submarine’s performance at various depths after the launch," the source noted.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information.

In June 2022, TASS reported, citing a source in the shipbuilding industry, that the Belgorod submarine underwent state trials in the Barents Sea.

The Belgorod was launched on April 23, 2019 at the Sevmash shipyard, a United Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary. It was commissioned to the Navy on July 8, 2022.