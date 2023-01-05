Russian forces to respond if ceasefire violated — Donbass leader

DONETSK, January 5. /TASS/. Russian Armed Forces will respond if Ukrainian troops attempt to violate a ceasefire on the line of combat engagement, acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin said on Thursday.

"The decision concerns initiating fire or advancing on our part. Yet this does not mean that we won’t respond to the adversary’s provocations! Or will give the enemy any chance to improve their positions at the line of engagement during these holiday hours," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

On Thursday, the Russian leader instructed to declare a ceasefire along the entire line of combat engagement in the zone of the special military operation from 12:00 on January 6 until 24:00 on January 7. Additionally, he urged the Ukrainian side to introduce a ceasefire so that civilians may attend Christmas services. Later, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered a 36-hour ceasefire beginning at 12:00 on January 6.